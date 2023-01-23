Frankie Muniz to Document NASCAR Dreams With Docuseries (Exclusive)

Frankie Muniz is going to document his NASCAR aspirations with a docuseries.

The former Malcolm in the Middle and Agent Cody Banks star has teamed with NEO Studios to produce an all-access doc that will chronicle his lifelong dream of NASCAR racing.

Frankie in the Fastlane (working title) will follow the actor-turned-driver as he looks to prove himself as a driver and compete against the world’s best stock car races in the NASCAR-owned ARCA Menards Series. The project will also track him as he balances his pro career with being a new father and husband as he also tends with public perception and media scrutiny. The project, which has yet to be shopped to potential networks/streamers, will showcase Muniz’s life on and off the track and include interviews with him and his family and friends.

“I’m proud of my past accomplishments and for being remembered as Malcolm, for example. It’s a great feeling to have made an impact on people in that way, but when I’m in that seat, in the car and on the track, I know in my soul that racing as a professional driver is what I was made to do,” said Muniz. “I’m excited to partner with a company like NEO Studios that really understands sports and competition programming, and to bring viewers along on this crazy journey and share my love of racing with the world.”

NEO Studios, the global production studio whose credits include Discovery+ series Legacy: in the Shadow of Greatness and Amazon’s Life After, will shop the project.

“Frankie put everything on the line to pursue his passion and become a professional racer. That alone is inspiring, but he also had to overcome countless obstacles – including injuries, media scrutiny and more – to get where he is today,” said NEO Studios’ head of unscripted and Frankie in the Fastlane executive producer Mike Basone. “NEO is drawn to telling unique sports-centric stories that showcase human triumph and we’re truly honored to follow Frankie on this quest.”