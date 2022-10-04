‘Frasier’ Sequel Officially a Go at Paramount+

Tossed salad and scrambled eggs all around: Frasier is returning to television.

Paramount+ has given a series order to the long-developing revival of the series, with Kelsey Grammer once again playing the title role. The series pickup comes some 19 months after the streamer announced it was developing a follow-up to the 1993-2004 NBC series.

Prior to that, Grammer and CBS Studios began fielding ideas for a revival back in 2018. The new series will find psychiatrist/radio host Frasier Crane (Grammer) beginning the next phase of his life in a new city. The surviving members of the original cast — David Hyde Pierce’s Niles, Jane Leeves’ Daphne and Peri Gilpin’s Roz — aren’t expected to be regulars, though they could make guest appearances (John Mahoney, who played Frasier and Niles’ father, Martin Crane, died in 2018). The cast will feature new characters who populate Frasier’s life in his new home.

Chris Harris (How I Met Your Mother, Acapulco) and Joe Cristalli (Life in Pieces, Hulu’s Maggie) are writing the multi-camera comedy. The pair for several years ran a Twitter account featuring lines and scenes from a (then-theoretical) Frasier update. They’ll executive produce along with Grammer, Tom Russo and Jordan McMahon. CBS Studios produces with Grammer’s Grammnet NH banner.

A spinoff of Cheers, Frasier ran for 11 seasons on NBC from 1993-2004. The comedy created by David Angell, Peter Casey and David Lee won 37 Emmys, including five straight best comedy series honors from 1994-98. Grammer and Pierce each won four Emmys for their roles as Frasier and Niles Crane.

Deadline first reported the series order.