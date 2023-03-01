Bebe Neuwirth Boards ‘Frasier’ Sequel at Paramount+

The Frasier sequel at Paramount+ is adding a familiar face.

Bebe Neuwirth will guest star on the comedy, once again playing Frasier Crane’s (Kelsey Grammer) ex-wife, Lilith. Neuwirth won two Emmy Awards for the role during her time on Cheers and continued playing Lilith in a dozen episodes of Frasier’s original 1993-2004 run on NBC.

With Frasier moving back to Boston in the new series, he reunites with Lilith at a birthday party for their son, Freddy (Jack Cutmore-Scott). Lilith is less than pleased about having to share Freddy now that Frasier is back in town, eventually leading to a showdown between the two.

Neuwirth is the first actor from the show’s past to sign on to the new Frasier. David Hyde Pierce opted not to reprise his role as Niles, Frasier’s brother, and regulars Jane Leeves (Daphne) and Peri Gilpin (Roz) also haven’t signed on (John Mahoney, who played Niles and Frasier’s dad, Martin, died in 2018). Newcomer Anders Keith will play David, Niles and Daphne’s son, in the series; the cast also includes Nicholas Lyndhurst, Toks Olagundoye and Jess Salgueiro.

Grammer, who also executive produces, worked for several years to get a Frasier revival off the ground. Early discussions with CBS Studios happened back in 2018, with Paramount+ emerging as a destination in early 2021. The streamer handed out a series order in October.

Writers Chris Harris (How I Met Your Mother) and Joe Cristalli (Life In Pieces) executive produce with Grammer, Tom Russo and Jordan McMahon. CBS Studios produces in association with Grammer’s Grammnet NH banner.