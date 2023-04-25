Peri Gilpin to Reprise ‘Frasier’ Role in Paramount+ Revival

The Frasier revival/sequel at Paramount+ will welcome another member of the original show’s cast.

Peri Gilpin, who played Frasier Crane’s (Kelsey Grammer) radio producer, Roz Doyle, on the long-running NBC series, will reprise her role for a guest appearance on the sequel. She’s the second former Frasier cast member to board the new show, joining Bebe Neuwirth as Frasier’s ex-wife, Lilith

The update will find Frasier returning to Boston with new challenges to face, new relationships to forge and an old dream or two that he might finally get to fulfill. The regular cast also includes Jack Cutmore-Scott as Frasier and Lilith’s son, Freddy, Nicholas Lyndhurst, Toks Olagundoye, Jess Salgueiro and Anders Keith, who’s playing Frasier’s nephew, David.

David Hyde Pierce chose not to return as Frasier’s brother, Nigel, and Jane Leeves isn’t yet attached to the revival (John Mahoney, who played Frasier and Nigel’s father, died in 2018).

When Frasier ended its 11-season NBC run in 2004, Roz was promoted to station manager as Frasier left Seattle to seek a new chapter in his life. There’s no word yet on how the characters will cross paths in the new series.

The Frasier revival comes from CBS Studios and Grammer’s Grammnet NH Productions. Writers Chris Harris and Joe Cristalli executive produce with Grammer, Tom Russo and Jordan McMahon. James Burrows, who helmed more than 30 episodes of the original series, will direct the first two episodes.