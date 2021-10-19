Fox’s Tubi Snags ‘Freak Brothers’ Animated Series

Fox’s ad-supported streaming platform Tubi has snagged its first adult animated series: Freak Brothers, based on the classic underground comic The Fabulous Furry Freak Brothers.

Woody Harrelson, John Goodman, Tiffany Haddish and Pete Davidson lead the cast for the series, which will premiere Nov. 14 with two episodes and then have weekly debuts on Sundays. WTG Enterprises produces the show, and Lionsgate TV is handling distribution.

“We can’t wait for Tubi viewers to freak out to The Freak Brothers, with its unforgettably irreverent comedy infused with heart, alongside an iconic ensemble voice cast and a stellar team of elite producers and writers,” said Tubi chief content officer Adam Lewinson. “This comedy is 50 years in the making and we are thrilled to have it debut on Tubi as our first original animated comedy, marking a new step for Tubi as we expand our adult humor offerings.”

Created by Gilbert Shelton in 1968, The Fabulous Furry Freak Brothers centered on a trio of hippies and their misadventures, often involving drugs or trying to score them. The comic satirized both establishment figures and the counterculture.

The Tubi series will center on Freewheelin’ Franklin Freek (Harrelson), Fat Freddy Freekotowski (Goodman) and Phineas T. Phreakers (Davidson) and their cat, Kitty (Haddish), who wake up from a 50-year nap after smoking some magic weed and try to adjust to present day San Francisco.

The cast also includes Workaholics co-creators and stars Adam Devine and Blake Anderson (who also executive produce), Andrea Savage (I’m Sorry), La La Anthony and rapper Schoolboy Q.

“As we continue our expansion into original animation, a cornerstone of the Fox brand, we’re thrilled Tubi is joining the party with its first original animated series,” said Fox Entertainment president Michael Thorn. “With its counterculture roots, anti-establishment comedic POV and, as Adam said, an all-star team of cast and producers, The Freak Brothers is the perfect complement to Animation Domination and provides the ideal opportunity to not only grow Tubi’s audience, but take the animation genre to the next level in AVOD.”

Courtney Solomon (After) and Mark Canton (Starz’s Power franchise) executive produce with Alan Cohen and Alan Freedland (King of the Hill, American Dad), Harrelson, Haddish, Davidson, Devine, Anderson, Shelton and Manfred Mroczkowski.