Fred Savage Reacts to Being a “Hall Pass” After Emmys Sketch, Reflects on Presenting With Late Carl Reiner

Fred Savage discussed his surprise sketch a the 2021 Emmys during Tuesday’s episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!

During Sunday night’s ceremony, the actor appeared in a sketch alongside Emmys host Cedric the Entertainer, Zooey Deschanel, Alyson Hannigan, Scott Bakula and Jason Alexander as they jokingly reflected on having yet to win an Emmy. Savage shared that an equally funny moment happened when he was watching the sketch on television.

“I was at a friend’s house and I was watching with my kids,” he explained. “They’re 15, 13 and 8, and they’re all checking on Twitter, like, ‘Dad, people are really digging it. They’re really liking it.'”

He added, “They’re reading their Twitter comments, like, ‘Fred Savage, I so would.’ My kids are reading this to me! Or like, ‘Fred Savage is my hall pass,'” he said as the audience and Kimmel laughed. “They’re mostly from men.”

“I’ll take it. I think my wife is still on notice because they’re coming from all angles,” he joked.

Although Savage has never won an Emmy, he told Kimmel he attended the ceremony in 1989 and 1990 when he was nominated for his breakout role on The Wonder Years — Savage became the youngest actor ever nominated for a lead actor in a comedy series Emmy in 1988 when he was 13 years old. He presented with Carol Burnett this first year and Carl Reiner the second, which Savage called “epic.”

“I remember there was a bit — and this haunted me for years,” he said. He recalled the actor, who died in June 2020, giving him a note during their rehearsals. “He’s like, ‘Hey Fred, when you get to this part take a pause.’ I was like, ‘OK, yeah I will.'”

However, Savage explained that things didn’t go as planned: “You know, you get there and you’re [at] the Emmys. I’m 14 and I’m excited, and I didn’t pause. I just drove right through it. I felt terrible because I didn’t want Carl Reiner to [give] me a note and I’m like, ‘Yeah thanks, Carl. Got it. I’ll fly blind on this one.'”

Savage said he could not find Reiner afterwards and he carried the moment with him “forever.” He would eventually run into Reiner and explain the guilt he had been holding on to.

“Twenty-five years later I was at a dinner and Carl Reiner was there,” he recalled. After Savage approached him, he said that he reminded Reiner of their previous interaction: “I’m like, ‘I didn’t take your note.’ He goes, ‘Have you been carrying this around all these years?’ I’m like, ‘I have.’ He goes, ‘You’re absolved.’ It was such a weight.”

Watch the interview below.