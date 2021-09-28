Freddie Highmore Reveals He Is Married on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’

Freddie Highmore stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live Monday night and casually revealed he recently tied the knot.

During the interview, Kimmel noticed that Highmore, 29, was wearing a wedding band. “Yes, it is a wedding ring. You’re very perceptive,” the actor responded as the audience and Kimmel congratulated him. “It’s funny ever since I’ve been wearing this ring people have been asking me if I’m married. So I figured I should clarify it.”

“I’m not gonna jump up and down on the couch on the talk show and express my excitement that way. I know that you do that in America,” Highmore said, poking fun at Tom Cruise announcing he was in love with then-girlfriend Katie Holmes on The Oprah Show in 2005. He added, “But I’m as happy as a Brit can be. I’m married to a very wonderful woman now. So, yes, I feel very happy.”

The Good Doctor actor confirmed his wife is British, but he did not reveal her name or any wedding details.

He admitted he is still getting used to being a newlywed. He explained, “I just still can’t get over the terminology and the vocab. Like, a ‘married man’ just sounds very old and ‘my wife’ sounds very possessive…So we don’t really use that yet. But we just point to the rings and be like, ‘Here, look. Draw your own conclusion.'”

When Kimmel asked if his wife calls him “her husband,” Highmore replied, “I feel like that sounds a little bit better. It’s just the ‘my wife,’ like, I don’t know.”

The host joked to Highmore, “You’re gonna have to loosen up a lot.”

Highmore said, “It’s still early days. Thank you for the tips.”

The Bates Motel alum, who had to fly to Los Angeles for the interview in between filming The Good Doctor in Vancouver, British Columbia, also told a funny story with Kimmel about his fear of flying.

“I had a run in with customs when I was younger and it’s always stuck with me,” he shared. He recalled being 10 or 11 when he was stopped by customs agents with guns in a Cambodian airport.

He continued, “I go through and for some reason I’m pulled aside and they start doing the pat down. Then, they get to my pocket and keep patting and this white powder starts billowing out. I knew I’d done something wrong because I was smuggling something that I shouldn’t have been. So I turned to my dad. I’m like, ‘I’m so sorry. I knew you told me not to do it, but I did it anyway. I apologize.’ He steps into full dad time being like, ‘It was me. I gave it to him. I’ve always wanted to spend my life in a Cambodian jail. Please take me.'”

After investigating his pockets, the customs agents found soap, shampoo, and a bottle of talcum powder Highmore had stolen from the hotel. “I have never taken anything ever since from a hotel bathroom,” he said, laughing.

Watch the interview below.