Freeform Cancels ‘Single Drunk Female,’ ‘The Watchful Eye’

Freeform is shedding a pair of scripted originals.

The Disney-owned cable network has canceled sophomore comedy Single Drunk Female and rookie drama The Watchful Eye.

The news comes four months after Disney’s Dana Walden shuffled her executive ranks and gave oversight of Freeform to Simran Sethi, the ABC development executive who previously headed up originals for the younger-skewing broadcast network with former Freeform president Tara Duncan now exclusively focused on the Onyx Collective studio.

Single Drunk Female starred Sofia Black-D’Elia, Ally Sheedy, Rebecca Henderson, Sasha Compère, Lily Mae Harrington and Garrick Bernard and hailed from creator Simone Finch (The Connors) and exec producer Jenni Konner (Girls). The show was produced in-house by Disney’s 20th Television, where Konner is based with an overall deal.

The Watchful Eye, meanwhile, ran for one season on Freeform and starred Mariel Molino in the thriller about a young nanny who goes to work for a wealthy New York family.

Julie Durk (Grace and Frankie) created The Watchful Eye and served as a consultant. Emily Fox (Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist) was showrunner on the series from ABC Signature and Ryan Seacrest Productions.

With the pair of cancellations, Freeform’s scripted roster now includes the final season of Grown-ish, the animated comedy Praise Petey, and scripted originals Good Trouble, Cruel Summer and While You Were Breeding. Sources note that Freeform has projects in development that will be announced in the coming months.