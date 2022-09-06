Fremantle Bosses to Give Mipcom Keynote

Fremantle Group CEO Jennifer Mullin and Fremantle Group COO/CEO Continental Europe Andrea Scrosati, will give a keynote address at this year’s Mipcom international television market, which takes place in Cannes from Oct. 17-20.

Mullin and Scrosati will take the Mipcom stage on Tuesday Oct. 18 to provide insights into Fremantle’s future strategy as well as give their take on wider issues and trends impacting the global TV industry.

Fremantle has been on a buying spree of late, recently acquiring such premium production companies as Element Pictures (Conversations With Friends, Normal People), Lux Vide (Medici, Devils), Dancing Ledge Productions (The Salisbury Poisonings) and Eureka (Holey Moley, The Real Love Boat). The global production and sales giant has also joined together for film and TV projects with several A-list talents including Angelina Jolie, Jimmy Fallon, Kenneth Branagh, Simon Cowell, Penelope Cruz and directors Paolo Sorrentino, Luca Guadagnino and Michael Winterbottom, among others.

“Mipcom has always been a central showcase of TV excellence and opportunity,” Mullin and Scrosati said in a statement. “We are delighted to be back once again to meet with the industry’s finest and we are honored to be taking to the stage to share Fremantle’s growing vision to be the place creatives call home.”

On the film side, Fremantle picked up its first-ever Oscar nomination this year with Sorrentino’s The Hand of God, which it produced, and a jury prize in Cannes for The Eight Mountains from directors Felix van Groeningen and Charlotte Vandermeersch. Last week, Guadagnino’s Fremantle-produced Bones and All, a cannibal love story starring Timothée Chalamet and Taylor Russell, wowed the crowds at the Venice Film Festival. Two other Fremantle productions — Joanna Hogg’s The Eternal Daughter, starring Tilda Swinton, and Emanuele Crialese’s L’immensità, with Penelope Cruz — are also in competition in Venice this year. In total, Fremantle, which made its name with non-scripted formats like American Idol and Family Feud, produced 30 feature-length films this year and has more than 100 drama series set to deliver in 2022.