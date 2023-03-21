Fremantle Launches High-End Documentary Label Undeniable

Super indie Fremantle has unveiled plans to further expand into the documentary space with the launch of a new label, Undeniable, focused on the production of premium feature documentaries and series.

Mandy Chang, Fremantle’s Global Head of Documentaries, announced the move at documentary festival CPH:DOX in Copenhagen on Tuesday. The new label will sit within Fremantle’s Documentaries division and appears designed to distinguish high-end feature docs and series produced in the group from Fremantle’s more conventional reality TV and non-scripted fare.

“The launch of Undeniable further underlines our commitment and ambition to build Fremantle’s documentary output on the premium side,” said Chang. “Working with the very best filmmakers and emerging talent, the label will provide editorial and production expertise and support in multiple genres. Importantly, it will provide a platform and freedom for creative talent to unlock and explore important issues and stories to be told.”

The new label also signals Fremantle’s intention to further expand into the non-fiction space, matching the group’s scripted ambitions. Fremantle has recently taken majority stakes in doc-focused firms including 72 Films (All or Nothing: Arsenal), Wildstar Films (America the Beautiful) and Silvio Productions (Shadow of Truth) and has entered into first-look deals with non-scripted group Hudlin Entertainment and with acclaimed documentarian filmmaker Amy Berg (The Case Against Adnan Syed). The group is also developing documentary projects with the likes of Chris Smith (Tiger King), and Penny Lane and Gabriel Sedgwick (Hail Satan?).

“We are proud that Fremantle delivered 52 documentaries from our production companies around the world in 2022,” said Andrea Scrosati, Group COO, and Continental CEO of Fremantle. “The launch of Undeniable will form part of Fremantle’s growth strategy to boost our capabilities in documentaries as we have successfully achieved in film and drama over recent years.”