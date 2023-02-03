‘All Quiet on the Western Front’ Director Launches Label, Signs Fremantle First-Look Deal

All Quiet on the Western Front director Edward Berger has launched a new production label, Nine Hours, and signed a two-year first-look deal with production giant Fremantle.

Berger, riding high on the success of All Quiet, which picked up 9 Oscar nominations, including for best picture, launched the new company together with producing partners Luke Rivett (Corner Office, Berlin Station) and Jeanne Tremsal (So Long Daddy, See you in Hell).

Fremantle’s deal will give the company the first crack at Nine Hours’ television projects and second-look access to Berger’s new film pipeline.

All Quiet on the Western Front, made for Netflix, has been a breakout success this awards season. In addition to its 9 Oscar nominations, the German film is the front-runner for this year’s BAFTA awards, with an astounding 14 nominations. The first-ever German adaptation of Erich Maria Remarque’s classic anti-war novel, the film stars Felix Kammerer, Albrecht Schuch and Daniel Brühl.

Alongside his feature films, Berger is a prolific director for the small screen, having helmed five episodes of spy thriller Deutschland 83, which Fremantle’s German operation UFA Fiction produced, as well as the Showtime mini-series Patrick Melrose starring Benedict Cumberbatch, for which he was nominated for an Emmy, and several episodes of Showtime’s Your Honor starring Bryan Cranston.

“Great drama comes from filmmakers who have an undeniable urge to tell their story,” said Berger in a statement. “We intend to find and nourish these filmmakers in their endeavors to bring their grounded, intelligent and cinematic vision to the screen. We couldn’t have found a more exciting partner than Fremantle for this dream.”

Fremantle has first-look deals in place with the likes of Angelina Jolie, Sinestra’s Johan Renck and Michael Parets, Nicholas Weinstock, Sarah Condon and the Larrain Brothers, as well as long-running production collaborations with such European auteurs as Luca Guadagnino (Bones and All), Paolo Sorrentino (The Hand of God) and Michael Winterbottom (This England).

The new partnership with Berger was spearheaded by Christian Vesper, Fremantle CEO global drama, and Seb Shorr, executive vp of commercial & business affairs. Lorenzo De Maio assisted on the deal.

“We have long admired Edward’s talent and creative vision since working with him on the Emmy-nominated series Deutschland 83,” said Vesper. “We are honored that he has chosen to partner with us as he launches his new label Nine Hours and at such a seminal moment in his career.”

Edward Berger is represented by Range Media Partners, Casarotto Ramsay & Associates Ltd and Creative Artists Agency.