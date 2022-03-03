Fremantle Acquires Italian ‘Medici,’ ‘Leonardo’ Production Company Lux Vide

Fremantle has acquired a 70 percent of long established Italian production house Lux Vide, adding a significant label to its expanding international stable.

First founded in 1992 by Ettore and Matilde Bernabei, Lux Vide has been behind recent series including Netflix’s Medici, starring Dustin Hoffman, Richard Madden and Sean Bean; Amazon Prime’s Leonardo; and Sky’s financial thriller Devils, starring Patrick Dempsey and Alessandro Borghi. In 1994 it became the first Italian company to win an Emmy with the film Joseph from The Bible Collection, and it scored Golden Globe and Emmy nominations for its 2009 co-production Coco Chanel.

While financial terms weren’t revealed, the acquisition gives Fremantle control of a company that now owns five studios, based outside Rome, making it the only independent Italian television production studio with over 6,000 square meters of set space.

Under the deal, the Bernabei family will retain the remaining 30 percent. Luca Bernabei will continue as CEO of Lux Vide. Fremantle Group COO and CEO Continental Andrea Scrosati, who spearheaded the deal, will assume the role of Lux Vide chairman, while Matilde Bernabei will become honorary chairman and also serve on the management board.

“The Lux Vide collaboration with Fremantle confirms our long-term global strategy and international vision,” said Luca Bernabei. “The synergies between the two companies are clear to see and everyone within the Lux Vide team are looking forward to embracing this new partnership and the many opportunities it represents to us all. The Bernabei family will remain at the helm of the company proudly founded by my father Ettore, as shareholders, as managers, but above all as reference points for our creativity, editorial line, and our incredible production team.”

Lux Vide becomes latest acquisition for Fremantle following investments in the 12 former Nent Studios production labels in Norway, Sweden, Finland and Denmark (now rebranded This is Nice Group), Australian-American television production company Eureka Productions (Parental Guidance, Finding Magic Mike), Italian-based Wildside and The Apartment (My Brilliant Friend, The New Pope, The Hand of God); U.K.-based Naked Entertainment (Ghislaine, Prince Andrew and the Paedophile, Planet Sex), Scandi label Miso Film (The Rain), French label Kwai (The Last Wave) and Israeli creative powerhouse Abot Hameiri (Shtisel) as well as a minority stake in the U.K. labels Dancing Ledge Productions (The Salisbury Poisonings, The Responder) and Wild Blue Media (Arctic Drift).

“We are proud and honoured that the incredible talent at Lux Vide have chosen to be part of our family,” said Scrosati. “To share with us their professionalism, their ideas, and their vision. I have no doubt that together we will deliver many extraordinary shows to a global stage, continuing to make the Fremantle slate even stronger. This deal underlines Fremantle’s strategic plan to invest and grow in the scripted arena, a strategy that enabled the company to deliver 81 scripted shows across the world in 2021.”