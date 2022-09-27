Fremantle Signs First-Look Deal With ‘Chernobyl’ Director Johan Renck, ‘Spaceman’ Producer Michael Parets

Fremantle has signed a two-year first-look deal with Sinestra, the new production company launched by Chernobyl director Johan Renck and his production partner Michael Parets.

The first project under the agreement, which was unveiled Tuesday, will be Mouth to Mouth, a series based on the novel of the same name by Antoine Wilson. The book is described as “a thrilling ride into the raucous LA art scene of the 1990s.”

Under the new deal, global production giant Fremantle will be the home for Sinestra’s upcoming TV projects, getting the first crack at co-developing, co-producing, and co-financing small-screen efforts as well as leading on international sales. The first-look agreement was brokered by Fremantle’s Christian Vesper, president of Global Drama, and Seb Shorr, executive vice president, commercial and business affairs, Scripted and Renck’s team at Casarotto Ramsey & Assocs, CAA, Black Bear Pictures and Sloane, Offer, Weber & Dern.

Renck won an Emmy for direction on the acclaimed HBO/Sky limited series Chernobyl and was BAFTA nominated for the Sky/Canal+ series The Last Panthers. He is currently in pre-production on the pilot for HBO Max’s Dune: The Sisterhood, the Dune spin-off TV series which focuses on the world of secret sisterhood the Bene Gesserit.

Parets produced Renck’s upcoming feature film Spaceman, starring Adam Sandler, Carey Mulligan and Paul Dano, which will go out on Netflix next year.