French Rap Series ‘Reign Supreme’ Wins Series Mania

Reign Supreme (Le Monde de Demain), a French-language drama tracing the 1980s origin story of French rap band NTM and the birth of the French hip-hop scene, has won the top honor for best series at the 2022 Series Mania international television festival.

The series, produced by French-German public broadcaster Arte and Netflix, beat-out high-profile English-language competition, including Michael Hirst’s MGM western drama Billy the Kid and HBO crime series We Own This City from The Wire and Treme creator David Simon.

Acting honors at the 2022 Series Mania festival went to Yehuda Levi for his performance in Israeli drama Fire Dance, and to Michelle De Swarte, the lead in Sky/HBO’s The Baby.

Discovery+’ Swedish series The Dark Heart took the top prize for best series in Series Mania’s Panorama section, with a special jury prize going to German series Sunshine Eyes. Brit drama The Birth of Daniel F Harris, a Channel 4 production from End of the F***ing World producer Clerkenwell Films, took the festival’s audience award.

In the French competition line-up, the drama Chair Tendre from France.TV/Slash took best series, Axel Granberger won best actor for his starring role in the Arte/Netflix series Les Papillons Noirs, and best actress honors went to Ines Ouchaaou, Charlie Loiselie and Assa Sylla, the stars in France.TV/Slash series Reuss.

Series Mania organizers said the 2022 event saw a record number of attendees, with some 3,300 accredited guests from 64 countries and more than 70,000 public attendees.