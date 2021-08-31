‘The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’ Reboot Re-Casts Will Smith’s Iconic Role

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air reboot has a new Will.

Peacock’s update of the 1990s sitcom has cast newcomer Jabari Banks in the role that once shot Will Smith to fame.

Smith surprised the actor with the news via Zoom, a moment that was captured below:

Set in modern-day, Bel-Air is a serialized one-hour “dramatic analogue” of Fresh Prince that follows “Will’s complicated journey from the streets of West Philadelphia to the gated mansions of Bel-Air. With a reimagined vision, Bel-Air will dive deeper into the inherent conflicts, emotions and biases that were impossible to fully explore in a 30-minute sitcom format, while still delivering swagger and nods to the original show.”

The project was inspired by writer-director Morgan Cooper’s viral fan film Bel-Air. The four-minute spec trailer, debuted in March, 2019, and caught the attention of Smith. Cooper serves as director, co-writer and executive producer on the project which has a two-season order.

Banks lives in West Philadelphia and graduated from University of the Arts in Philly in 2020.