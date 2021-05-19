‘Friends’ Reunion: First Full Trailer Released by HBO Max

Call it “The One With Actual Footage.” This time it’s the real deal. This is not last week’s brief preview video that merely teased the backs of the Friends cast. This is a full two-minute trailer from HBO Max’s eagerly anticipated Friends: The Reunion special.

Watch it here:

The special has Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer returning to the comedy’s original soundstage, Stage 24, on the Warner Bros. Studio lot in Burbank for an unscripted celebration of the iconic NBC series.

The trailer shows the cast gathering on a re-creation of their iconic set, playing a trivia game about the show, doing a table read of a scene, and sharing memories of starring on the hit sitcom and the phenomena it became.

The video was revealed during WarnerMedia’s upfront presentation to advertisers Wednesday.

The special’s guest-star cast includes David Beckham, Justin Bieber, BTS, James Corden, Cindy Crawford, Cara Delevingne, Lady Gaga, Elliott Gould, Kit Harington, Larry Hankin, Mindy Kaling, Thomas Lennon, Christina Pickles, Tom Selleck, James Michael Tyler, Maggie Wheeler, Reese Witherspoon and Malala Yousafzai.

Ben Winston directed the special and executive produced along with Friends executive producers Kevin Bright, Marta Kauffman and David Crane.

Friends premiered in 1994 and ran for 10 seasons on NBC. It remains one of the most popular shows in the world, having exploded on streaming when its 236 episodes debuted on Netflix in 2015 and earned a new generation of fans. Friends left Netflix in 2019 and shifted to WarnerMedia’s HBO Max in 2020.

Friends: The Reunion premieres Thursday, May 27.