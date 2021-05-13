‘Friends’ Reunion Reveals First Teaser Trailer, Guest Stars and Premiere Date

The first trailer for the Friends reunion special is here.

Below is the first footage from HBO Max’s long-awaited reunion of the cast of the iconic NBC comedy series, along with a premiere date and a rather impressive list of guest stars.

Fair warning: You don’t see much in this teaser, just the backs of the cast.

Friends: The Reunion also has a premiere date now — and it’s much sooner than you might expect: May 27 (which is, quite naturally, a Thursday).

The rather wild and diverse guest-star list includes: David Beckham, Justin Bieber, BTS, James Corden, Cindy Crawford, Cara Delevingne, Lady Gaga, Elliott Gould, Kit Harington, Larry Hankin, Mindy Kaling, Thomas Lennon, Christina Pickles, Tom Selleck, James Michael Tyler, Maggie Wheeler, Reese Witherspoon and Malala Yousafzai.

Naturally, the special stars Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer. The original Friends return to the iconic comedy’s original soundstage, Stage 24, on the Warner Bros. Studio lot in Burbank for a real-life unscripted celebration of the beloved show.

Ben Winston directed the special and executive produced along with Friends executive producers Kevin Bright, Marta Kauffman and David Crane.

Friends premiered in 1994 and ran for 10 seasons on NBC. It remains one of the most popular shows in the world, having exploded on streaming when its 236 episodes debuted on Netflix in 2015 and earned a new generation of fans. Friends left Netflix in 2019 and shifted to WarnerMedia’s HBO Max in 2020.