‘Friends: The Reunion’ Scores Four Emmy Nominations

The TV Academy has given Courteney Cox her Friends due.

HBO Max’s Friends: The Reunion scored four Emmy nominations Tuesday, including for outstanding variety special. The latter category means Cox finally joins her five fellow co-stars with recognition for the former NBC comedy.

Cox was the only one of the six central Friends stars who never scored an Emmy nomination during the hit show’s original 10-season run from 1994-2004. Cox, like Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer, Matthew Perry, Matt LeBlanc and Lisa Kudrow, exec produced the streamer’s reunion special alongside director Ben Winston, Friends creators Kevin Bright, Kauffman and Crane. Winston — who was also nominated for directing the reunion — exec produces alongside his Fullwell 73 Productions partner James Corden, with the latter having hosted the 90-minute special.

During the NBC comedy’s 236-episode run, Friends collected a total of 62 Emmy nominations, including five for Aniston, six for Kudrow, three for LeBlanc, and one each for Schwimmer and Perry.

The Friends reunion also was nominated for production design and lighting design/direction for a variety special. In the variety special (pre-recorded) category, Friends: The Reunion will go head-to-head with Bo Burnham: Inside (Netflix), David Byrne’s American Utopia (HBO), 8:46: Dave Chappelle (Netflix), Hamilton (Disney+) and A West Wing Special (HBO Max).

The Friends reunion was originally poised to launch last May and serve as the must-see TV to help launch HBO Max. The special featured the cast and a number of special guests and Friends-themed stunts and was filmed on the show’s iconic Burbank soundstage on the Warner Bros. TV lot. It marked the first time the entire cast reunited for any sort of show-related reunion. The reunion was delayed multiple times by the pandemic as producers — and the cast — all insisted it take place in person and not over Zoom.

