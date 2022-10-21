‘From Scratch’ Creators on Cooking Up a Very Personal Netflix Series

Sisters Attica and Tembi Locke join the podcast this week to discuss their Netflix limited series "From Scratch," starring Zoe Saldana.

During this week’s episode, we’re joined by sisters Attica and Tembi Locke to discuss their very personal Netflix limited series From Scratch. Plus we debut a new segment called Season in Review, in which we are joined by special guests to look back at a recently concluded high-profile show.

Here’s how this week’s episode plays out:

1. Headlines

P-Valley, Temuera Morrison and Peacock’s Bel-Air lead the week in headlines.

2. Broadcast updates

CBS joined the fall fray in picking up three of its rookie shows, Fox is getting an early jump on animation and found the lead for a midseason comedy and ABC is touting Hilary Swank and its upcoming Beauty and the Beast special.

3. Season in Review

In this new recurring segment, Dan and I welcome a special guest to look back at a recently concluded high-profile season of television. This week, THR TV critic Angie Han joins us to take a look back at She-Hulk and Lord of the Rings.

4. Showrunner Spotlight

Siblings Attica and Tembi Locke join the show this week to discuss cooking up Netflix’s From Scratch. The limited series is based on Tembi’s true life story and inspired by her memoir of the same name. Zoe Saldana stars as an American art student studying abroad in Italy as the show explores what happens when she falls in love with a local chef. The series is based on Tembi’s life, as the sisters open up about working together for the first time, taking creative liberties with the show and exploring the food and location porn that Italy has to offer. Plus Attica opens up about her ”existential crisis” that led to turning her back on Hollywood to focus on becoming an author and how that experience — as well as Lee Daniels and Empire — brought her back to the small screen.

5. Critic’s Corner

As usual, every episode ends with Dan’s thoughts on what to watch (or skip) this weekend. This week, he weighs in on Amazon’s The Peripheral, Netflix’s From Scratch and IFC’s Sherman’s Showcase.

Hear it all now on TV's Top 5.