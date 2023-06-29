‘From’ at MGM+ Renewed for Season 3

Horror drama From is returning to MGM+.

The premium cable network, formerly known as Epix, has handed out a third-season renewal for the series starring Harold Perrineau.

The series from creator/executive producer John Griffin and showrunner Jeff Pinkner (Lost, Alias, Fringe) ranks as the network’s second most-viewed series in its history and trails only Forest Whitaker-led drama Godfather of Harlem.

“The first two seasons of From captivated critics and terrified and engaged fans, who have formed a thriving online community that is trying to put the pieces together week by week as the secrets of the nightmarish town — and possibly beyond — are slowly revealed,” said Michael Wright, head of MGM+. “We can’t wait for fans to see the surprises ahead in season three, which promises more scares and mysteries, but also more answers.”

Perrineau (Lost) leads an ensemble cast that also includes Catalina Sandino Moreno (The Affair), Eion Bailey (Once Upon a Time), Hannah Cheramy (Van Helsing), Simon Webster (Strays) and Ricky He (The Good Doctor). From is a co-production that hails from MGM+ Studios and Amazon’s Pan-English scripted TV. Midnight Radio’s Josh Appelbaum, André Nemec and Scott Rosenberg, AGBO’s Anthony and Joe Russo and Mike Larocca and Lindsay Dunn exec produce. Midnight Radio’s Adrienne Erickson serves as co-EP.

“We’re so grateful for the support of our fans and FROMily this season. We have a lot more story to tell … and shocking, weird roads to take you on, with plenty of answers along the way,” said exec producer Jack Bender.

MGM+, which rebranded from Epix earlier this year, is now owned by Amazon after the retail giant/streamer acquired MGM. The cabler’s roster of scripted originals also includes Billy the Kid, A Spy Among Friends, War of the Worlds, Rogue Heroes, Domina and Belgravia.