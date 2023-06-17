Arnold Schwarzenegger’s ‘FUBAR’ Renewed at Netflix

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s first TV series is getting a second season.

Netflix announced Saturday at its Tudum fan event in Sao Paulo that it has renewed FUBAR for season two. The pickup comes about three weeks after the show’s premiere.

FUBAR stars Schwarzenegger as a CIA operative who discovers that his daughter (Monica Barbaro) also works for the agency. They’re forced into a reluctant partnership in the action comedy created by Nick Santora (Reacher, Scorpion).

The series premiered on May 25 and became Netflix’s most watched show for that week. Since its release it has amassed 219 million hours of viewing worldwide, according to the streamer’s internal metrics.

Along with Schwarzenegger and Barbaro, FUBAR’s cast includes Jay Baruchel, Fortune Feimster, Milan Carter, Travis Van Winkle, Gabriel Luna, Andy Buckley, Aparna Brielle, Barbara Eve Harris and Fabiana Udenio.

Skydance Television produces the series. Santora executive produces with Schwarzenegger, Adam Higgs, Scott Sullivan, Holly Dale, Bill Bost and Skydance’s David Ellison and Dana Goldberg.