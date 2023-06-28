Trailer for Steven Soderbergh-Helmed ‘Full Circle’ Teases Connections Between Botched Kidnapping and Guyana

Max has released the official trailer for its upcoming Steven Soderbergh-helmed limited series Full Circle, which features a star-studded cast including Claire Danes, Timothy Olyphant, Dennis Quaid, Zazie Beetz, Jharrel Jerome and CCH Pounder.

The six-episode series, premiering July 13, centers around an investigation into a botched kidnapping that uncovers secrets and connects people from different backgrounds and cultures in New York.

The trailer teases connections between the abduction and Guyana, with Beetz’s investigator asking if the man who called Danes and Olyphant’s wealthy couple to say he had kidnapped their son had a Guyanese accent.

The preview also shows CCH Pounder in Guyana as she opens up a piece of paper with the family’s photo on it.

Amid comments about loyalty and scenes from the abduction scheme, including siblings saying they plan to save the boy, Pounder’s character is heard saying, “You do exactly what I’ve instructed you to do and the balance will be restored.”

Meanwhile Beetz’s character is seen insisting “they’re all hiding shit” and musing, “What is it with your family and secrets?”

The trailer ends with two indications of those secrets coming to light, amid a montage that includes a shot of a gun in a safe, with Danes’ character heard saying, “What we did was not OK and we’re in this mess now.” Pounder’s character closes the trailer with a promise to viewers: “No one knows the big picture, but you will.”

The series, based on a 550-page spec script that writer Ed Solomon (Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure and Men in Black franchises) penned over the course of two years, counts Solomon and Soderbergh among its executive producers along with Casey Silver.

The series marks the third collaboration between Soderbergh, Solomon and Silver; the trio also worked together on Mosaic, the 2018 branching narrative HBO series Mosaic, which began with a 500-page app script. (Soderbergh was also an exec producer of Bill & Ted Face the Music.)

“Even by Ed’s standards this is a complex narrative that manages to be both kaleidoscopic and intimate,” Soderbergh said when the series was ordered. “Our task now is to assemble a great cast and make sure we execute at the level the scripts deserve.”

Full Circle is set to drop two episodes each week, leading up to the finale on July 27.