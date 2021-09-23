‘Full Frontal With Samantha Bee’ Renewed for Season 7 at TBS

Full Frontal With Samantha Bee is extending its tenure at TBS — although on a different night of the week.

The WarnerMedia cable network has picked up a seventh season of Full Frontal to air in 2022. The show will move to Thursdays from its long-time Wednesday home starting in January. (All Elite Wrestling: Dynamite is moving from TNT to TBS starting in January as well.)

TBS has also renewed a first-look deal with Bee’s production company, Swimsuit Competition. The company focuses on discovering new talent and giving support and exposure to their ideas.

Full Frontal continues to be a solid draw for TBS: Its current season is averaging 2.9 million viewers per episode across all platforms.

“I’m beyond excited to be returning to TBS for a seventh season,” said Bee. “Now we have enough seasons for you to binge one every day of the week. I warned you I was tenacious.”

Said TBS, TNT and TruTV general manager Brett Weitz, “Shining a spotlight on important issues and people, Sam provides needed commentary and asks questions of authority and ourselves that need to be asked. But most of all, Sam is just funny and makes me laugh out loud each week. I’m thrilled she will continue to call TBS home.”

Bee executive produces Full Frontal with Jason Jones, Tony Hernandez of Jax Media, Miles Kahn, Alison Camillo, Kristen Bartlett and Mike Drucker.