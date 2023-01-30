‘Late Late Show,’ Hulu’s ‘The Kardashians’ Producer Fulwell 73 Expands Formats Team

Fulwell 73, the fast-rising U.K. and Los Angeles banner behind The Late Late Show with James Corden and Hulu’s recent series The Kardashians, as well as the current producer of the Grammy Awards, has hired creative duo Rachel Arnold and Jon Green to lead its U.K. formats as creative directors.

The pair who previously co-founded production company Definitely and headed up RDF Media’s creative team have worked on shows including Love Island, Junior Doctors and Let’s Dance for Comic Relief. They join Fulwell in February, reporting to company CEO Johnny Moore and with a primary focus on continuing the company’s expansion into international territories and creating further opportunities with U.K. broadcasters.

“Rachel and Jon are key appointments as Fulwell 73 enters a new era of expansion,” said Leo Pearlman, Fulwell co-founder and managing partner. “Their creative partnership is an unrivaled powerhouse in the industry. They are simply amongst the most talented and seasoned television brains around and we can’t wait to continue to grow our formats offer with them at the helm.”

Arnold and Green’s hiring come on the heels of a recent bolstering of Fulwell’s executive ranks in both the U.K. and U.S. Earlier in January, Ryann Lauckner was announced as chief strategy and operating officer; Emma Conway as executive vice president of unscripted programming; Murray James as U.K. creative director for unscripted; and Paul Logan as senior vice president for U.S. unscripted development.

“Fulwell 73 is bursting with creative talent, boundless energy and comes with an international pedigree in delivering first class content. I can’t wait to join and get cracking on devising a new raft of entertaining unscripted formats,” said Arnold.

“It’s a privilege to be joining such a fun and creative company, who have the most incredible global reputation. I’m so excited to work together with all the talented Fulwell 73 team to build new, feel-good returning brands,” added Green.