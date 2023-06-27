‘Futurama’ Trailer Brings Planet Express Crew Back to Life

Futurama has been off the air for a decade, and it appears the Planet Express crew has been chilling out during that time — as in, cryogenically frozen.

Fry, Leela, Bender and the rest of the team will return in Hulu’s revival of the beloved animated series on July 24. Hulu has released a trailer for the show that features a host of clips from the coming season as the characters deal with a pandemic, explore the lawless Crypto Country and try to evade various alien threats.

Here’s the official description for season 11: “After a brief 10-year hiatus, Futurama has crawled triumphantly from the cryogenic tube, its full original cast and satirical spirit intact. The 10 all-new episodes of season 11 have something for everyone. New viewers will be able to pick up the series from here, while long-time fans will recognize payoffs to decades-long mysteries — including developments in the epic love story of Fry and Leela, the mysterious contents of Nibbler’s litter box, the secret history of evil Robot Santa, and the whereabouts of Kif and Amy’s tadpoles. Meanwhile there’s a whole new pandemic in town as the crew explores the future of vaccines, bitcoin, cancel culture and streaming TV.”

The show’s voice cast of Billy West, John DiMaggio, Katey Sagal, Tress MacNeille, Maurice LaMarche, Lauren Tom, Phil LaMarr and David Herman returns for the new season. Creators Matt Groening and David X. Cohen executive produce with Ken Keeler and Claudia Katz.

Watch the trailer below.