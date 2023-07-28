FX’s ‘A Murder at the End of the World’ Shifts Premiere to November Amid Dual Strikes

FX’s A Murder at the End of the World, a limited series from the creators of The O.A. starring Emma Corrin, has become the first TV series to be pushed back from its premiere amid Hollywood’s historic dual strike.

Originally scheduled to bow Aug. 29, the seven-episode murder-mystery series starring Clive Owen will now arrive at a date to be determined in November.

The decision comes as executives across the film and TV landscape have been mulling whether to release previously completed projects or hold them for later — and when stars can promote them — during the ongoing strikes between the Writers Guild and the performers union, SAG-AFTRA. Both unions are on strike against studios and streamers who comprise the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers over such issues as the use of AI and residuals.

With no timetable for when Hollywood’s first dual strike since in decades will end — neither the writers nor the actors have resumed negotiations with the AMPTP — decisions are now being made about whether to hold back completed work for when the content pipeline begins to dry up. Additionally, SAG-AFTRA has largely banned performers from conducting interviews about previously completed work and promoting shows and movies on their social media platforms. That delivers a blow to networks and streamers who often look to top stars to help generate word-of-mouth marketing for films and TV shows in a crowded and competitive landscape.

Brit Marling and Zal Batmanglij created and direct A Murder at the End of the World, which hails from FX Productions. The series will stream on Hulu. Harris Dickinson, Marling, Alice Braga, Joan Chen, Raúl Esparza, Jermaine Fowler, Ryan J. Haddad, Pegah Ferydoni, Javed Khan, Louis Cancelmi, Edoardo Ballerini, Britian Seibert, Christopher Gurr, Kellan Tetlow, Daniel Olson and Neal Huff round out the cast.