FX’s ‘Better Things’ to End With Season 5

The forthcoming fifth season of FX’s Better Things will be its last.

Pamela Adlon, who co-created, writes, directs, executive produces and stars in the critical favorite, said in a statement that she will bring the show to a close with season five. The season is currently in production and is slated to premiere in 2022.

Adlon will remain in the FX fold after the show ends: When the Disney-owned cable outlet renewed Better Things for season five, it also signed Adlon to an overall deal to develop new material.

Better Things stars Adlon as Sam Fox, a single mother and actress in Los Angeles. Mikey Madison, Hannah Allgood and Olivia Edward play her three kids, and Celia Imrie also stars as Sam’s mother. Diedrich Bader, Alysia Reiner and Rebecca Metz are among the recurring cast members.

The show has been a critical favorite since its debut in 2016 and won a Peabody Award after its first season. Adlon has earned two Emmy nominations for her lead role in the series.

Season five will feature Emmy winner Ron Cephas Jones (This Is Us, Law & Order: Organized Crime) in a guest role as an old friend and acting colleague of Sam’s.

Deadline first reported the news.