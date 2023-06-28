FX’s ‘Breeders’ to End With Season 4

FX’s Breeders is coming to its conclusion.

The Disney-owned cable network on Wednesday announced that the family comedy starring Martin Freeman and Daisy Haggard will end with its upcoming fourth season. The final 10 episodes of the show will premiere July 31 on FX, with weekly installments of the series available the following day on Hulu.

Season four of Breeders was formally announced in July 2022, a day after its third season concluded on the linear network. The series grew its international base last year when it was available on Star+ in Latin America and Disney+ under the Star banner elsewhere in the world.

The final season will jump ahead five years and follow the Worsleys on the verge of splitting up and facing their biggest challenges as parents.

Breeders, a co-production between Avalon and FX Productions, was created by Simon Blackwell, who serves as showrunner, Chris Addison and Freeman. Blackwell, Addison, Freeman, Jon Thoday, Richard Allen-Turner, Rob Aslett, David Martin, Toby Welch and Michael Wiggs exec produce.

Breeders is part of an FX scripted roster that includes American Horror Story, American Crime Story, Dave, Fargo, Reservation Dogs and The Bear, among others. The news of the final season comes as FX recently bid farewell to Atlanta, Snowfall and is also wrapping Archer and Mayans M.C.