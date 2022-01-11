Domhnall Gleeson to Star With Steve Carell in FX’s ‘The Patient’

FX is filling out the cast of its limited series The Patient.

Domhnall Gleeson (Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, Run) will star opposite Steve Carell in the half-hour series from The Americans duo of Joe Weisberg and Joel Fields. The Patient, which is starting production this week, has also added Linda Emond (Succession, Lodge 49), Laura Niemi (This Is Us) and Andrew Leeds (Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist) to its ensemble.

Additionally, the series has added Americans alum Chris Long as executive producer and director of the first two episodes. Kevin Bray (Insecure, The Americans) and Gwyneth Horder-Payton (Pose, Pam & Tommy) will also direct episodes.

Ordered to series in October, The Patient stars Carell as Alexander Strauss, a psychotherapist who finds himself held prisoner by a serial killer (Gleeson) with an unusual request: curb his homicidal urges. Unwinding the mind of this man while also dealing with the waves of his own repressed troubles creates a journey for Alexander that’s perhaps as treacherous as his captivity.

The 10-episode series comes from FX Productions. Fields and Weisberg are writing and executive produce with Carell, Caroline Moore, Victor Hsu and Long.

Gleeson is coming off the Channel 4/Prime Video comedy Frank of Ireland, which he also co-created with brother Brian Gleeson and Michael Moloney. He’ll next be in HBO’s Watergate series The White House Plumbers, playing Nixon White House counsel John Dean. He’s repped by Paradigm and The Agency.

Emond is repped by CAA; Niemi by Stride Management and HRI Talent; Leeds by CAA and Management 360; Long by WME and Rain Management; Bray by CAA, 3 Arts and Goodman Genow; and Horder-Payton by Artists First.