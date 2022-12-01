Drew Goddard Lands Animated Monster-Hunter Comedy at FX

Drew Goddard is branching into animation.

The Martian and Bad Times at the El Royale writer and director is writing and executive producing an animated comedy for FX. The cable outlet has given a pilot order to the project, which is called The Trenches and follows a modern family of monster hunters.

The project comes from 20th Television Animation, with Floyd County Productions (Archer) serving as the animation studio. Goddard has an overall deal with ABC Signature, which like 20th and FX are under the Disney umbrella.

The Trenches is one of several pilots FX has ordered in recent weeks. It joins dramas The Bends, from Paul Attanasio (House, Donnie Brasco) and The Answers, from writer Kit Steinkellner (Sorry for Your Loss) and executive producers Danny Strong and Darren Aronofsky. The outlet’s animated roster currently consists of the long-running Archer along with Little Demon, Dicktown and short-form showcase Cake, all of which run on sister channel FXX.

Goddard will executive produce The Trenches with Sarah Esberg, president of his Goddard Textiles company.

Goddard’s credits also include Netflix’s Daredevil, Cloverfield, Lost and Alias. He’s repped by UTA and Hansen Jacobson.