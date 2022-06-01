FX Orders ‘English Teacher’ Pilot From Brian Jordan Alvarez

FX has given a pilot order to the comedy project English Teacher.

The show is about a “gay high school English teacher in Austin, Texas and his fellow teachers trying to balance the competing demands of the students and their parents in a world where the rules seem to change every day.”

Brian Jordan Alvarez will write and star in the pilot, and will also executive produce along with Paul Simms (What We Do in the Shadows).

Alvarez is the creator of the YouTube sitcom The Gay and Wondrous Life of Caleb Gallo and he also had a recurring role on Will & Grace.