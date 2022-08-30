Development Exec Chika Chukudebelu Igwilo Joins FX

FX is adding to its development team.

Former HBO Max executive Chika Chukudebelu Igwilo has joined the Disney-owned outlet as senior vp development. She’ll report to presidents of original programming Gina Balian and Nick Grad in her new role and guide potential series projects through the development process.

“Chika is an extraordinarily talented creative executive with a proven track record of discovering and nurturing talent and guiding projects to success in an incredibly competitive environment,” Grad and Balian said in a statement. “We are honored to add such a gifted creative executive to our development team, building on the strength of the team to continue FX’s tradition of fearless storytelling.”

Chukudebelu Igwilo was most recently vp original programming, drama at HBO Max. During her time there she oversaw series including The Flight Attendant, the Gossip Girl update and DC projects Peacemaker and DMZ. (She joined FX prior to the recent layoffs at HBO Max.)

“I’m thrilled to take on this new role at FX, which has created one of the boldest brands in TV and one devoted to supporting their artists’ highest ambitions,” said Chukudebelu Igwilo. “I am excited to work with John Landgraf, Eric Schrier, Gina Balian and Nick Grad to carry that tradition forward with this amazing creative team.”

Prior to HBO Max, Chukudebelu Igwilo worked as vp development Universal Studio Group’s UCP, at BET Networks and as creative executive at Starbucks Entertainment. She began her career in the industry in feature film development at Killer Films and business development at New Line.