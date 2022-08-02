Elisabeth Moss to Star in FX/Hulu Thriller ‘The Veil’

Elisabeth Moss has booked another series at Hulu, with an assist from FX.

The Emmy-winning Handmaid’s Tale star will topline an FX-produced thriller called The Veil. Moss will also be an executive producer of the limited series, which comes from Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight.

“We’re excited to continue our partnership with Steven Knight on The Veil and thrilled to have Elisabeth Moss sign on for the lead role,” said Nick Grad, president original programming at FX. “Steven’s scripts are riveting and no doubt will showcase Elisabeth’s exceptional talent.”

The Veil will focus on the fraught relationship between two women who, according to the show’s logline, “play a deadly game of truth and lies on the road from Istanbul to Paris and London. One woman has a secret, the other a mission to reveal it before thousands of lives are lost.”

Knight — who has also adapted Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol and Great Expectations for FX — is writing the series and executive produces with Denise Di Novi and Nina Tassler of PatMa Productions and Moss and Lindsey McManus via their Live & Squalor Pictures. FX Productions is producing.

“I’m absolutely thrilled to be telling this story, which is truly international and very contemporary,” said Knight. “We have gathered together some of the most talented people in the business. Working with Denise Di Novi is always a pleasure, and I’ve wanted to work with Elisabeth Moss for a long time. Of course, FX and I are old friends. I think this will be a landmark television event.”

Moss will continue her role as June Osborne in season five of Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale, which premieres in September. She recently starred in Shining Girls for Apple TV+ and will star in and produce a film based on former Congresswoman Katie Hill’s memoir She Will Rise. Recent feature credits include Wes Anderson’s The French Dispatch and The Invisible Man.

Moss is repped by WME, Ocean Avenue, Ribisi Entertainment, Independent Talent Group in the U.K. and Hansen Jacobson. Knight is with CAA and United Agents in the U.K. Di Novi and Tassler are repped by Ziffren Brittenham.