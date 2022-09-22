FX and Hulu’s ‘Reservation Dogs’ Renewed for Season 3

FX and Hulu are headed back to Oklahoma.

FX has renewed its acclaimed series Reservation Dogs for a third season. The pickup for the show, which streams on Hulu, comes a week ahead of its second-season finale on Sept. 28.

Created by Sterlin Harjo and Taika Waititi, Reservation Dogs follows a group of teenagers (Devery Jacobs, D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, Lane Factor and Paulina Alexis) coming of age on a Native American reservation in Oklahoma. All of the series regulars, writers and directors are Indigenous.

“I couldn’t be more proud of this show that I created with my friend Taika Waititi,” said Harjo in a statement. “It was born out of a conversation in Taika’s kitchen and has now made its way into the lives of people across the world. The love for season two has been outstanding. Thank you to FX for ordering season three, excited to bring you more laughter and love from the Rez. Ahoooo!”

Added Nick Grad, president of original programming at FX, “Reservation Dogs continues its remarkable run with critics, fans and awards all recognizing the singular brilliance of the series created by Sterlin Harjo and Taika Waititi. FX is proud to join with our partners at Hulu to order a third season featuring the amazing cast and all of the artists who deliver one of the most original, engaging and funny shows on television.”

Reservation Dogs has received near-unanimous critical praise, with The Hollywood Reporter chief TV critic Daniel Fienberg saying season two “may currently be the best show on TV.” The show has won an AFI Award and a Peabody Award but was ignored by the Television Academy at the 2022 Emmys.

Harjo, however, told THR that “the show is the award” for him: “This is a first, a Native show like this, so I can’t fault them for not nominating us. They probably don’t know what to do with this. They know what to do with Martin Short and those guys. Ted Lasso is much easier to see on the Emmy stage. But Reservation Dogs … where does it fit? I wrote the writers room on a text thread, saying it would’ve been great to be nominated, but it’s OK. Don’t forget that we made the best show ever.”

Harjo and Waititi executive produce the FX Productions series along with Garrett Basch.