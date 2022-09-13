FX Enters Stand-Up Arena With Pair of Hulu Specials

FX is getting into the stand-up comedy business.

The Disney-owned outlet is behind a pair of stand-up specials that will debut Sept. 15 on Hulu. Kate Berlant: Cinnamon in the Wind and Byron Bowers: Spiritual N***a are the first stand-up specials FX has produced and will add to Hulu’s small library of stand-up sets.

Berlant’s special, her first solo stand-up set, was filmed in 2019 but didn’t find a home until FX recently picked it up. Cinnamon in the Wind, directed by Bo Burnham, features Berlant — now earning raves for her one-woman show Kate in New York — performing an absurdist set in a small space, shared not only with the audience but the mirror reflection of herself.

Bowers’ set is his first stand-up special. After a life-altering revelation while tripping on psychedelic mushrooms, Bowers (The Chi, Honey Boy) stumbles straight from the desert into the Decatur Boxing Club, to deliver an intimate set in his hometown of Atlanta. Honey Boy helmer Alma Har’el directs the special.

The foray into stand-up for FX is another branching out for the John Landgraf-led outlet. In addition to its scripted comedies and dramas, FX has in the past couple of years taken on documentaries with The New York Times Presents and stepped back into unscripted shows with Welcome to Wrexham.