‘The Border’ Drama Based on Don Winslow Novels Moves Forward at FX

FX is heading to The Border.

The Disney-owned cable outlet has ordered a drama pilot based on a trio of novels by best-selling author Don Winslow. The Border — named after the third book in Winslow’s cartel trilogy — will delve into the drug war at the U.S.-Mexico border via the lives of several people on both sides of the conflict.

E.J. Bonilla (The Old Man) will star as Art Keller, a Mexican-American DEA agent. The cast also includes Frank Blake (Normal People) as Sean Callan, Annie Shapero as Nora Hayden, Sebastián Buitrón (Narcos: Mexico) as Adan Barrera and Luis Bordonada (Vida) as Miguel Angel Barrera.

FX optioned Winslow’s cartel trilogy — which also includes 2005’s The Power of the Dog (no relation to the 2021 film of the same title) and 2015’s The Cartel — in March 2019, shortly after The Border was published. Shane Salerno (Avatar: The Way of Water) was attached to the project then and co-wrote the adaptation with showrunner Daniel Zelman (Bloodline, Damages), who signed on later. Jayro Bustamante (La Llorona) is set to direct the pilot.

Winslow, Salerno, Zelman and Bustamante will executive produce The Border along with Diego Gutierrez and Ridley Scott’s Scott Free. Anabel Hernández is a consulting producer. FX Productions is the studio for the pilot, which is slated to film in Mexico in 2023.

The Border is one of several pilots in the works at FX, joining Drew Goddard’s animated monster-hunter comedy The Trenches and dramas The Answers, from Sorry for Your Loss creator Kit Steinkellner, and The Bends, from Paul Attanasio.

Bonilla is repped by Innovative Artists and MKSD Talent Management; Blake by Curtis Brown, the Lisa Richards Agency and Goodman Genow; Shapero by Karli Doumanis at Zero Gravity Management and Collective Talent Management in Australia; Buitrón by Lizzy Cancino at Jerry ML; and Bordonada by Park Noack Agency and Authentic Talent & Literary Management. Zelman, Salerno and Gutierrez are all with CAA; Bustamante is repped by CAA and M88.