‘Archer’ to End With Season 14 on FXX

It’s official: Archer is coming to an end.

FX on Monday unveiled its summer premiere dates, including an Aug. 30 return for what will be the animated comedy’s 14th and final season on FXX. The series will begin its farewell with two episodes starting at 10 p.m., with both available the following day on Hulu.

Created by Adam Reed and exec produced by Reed, Matt Thompson and Casey Willis at Floyd County Productions, Archer is fully owned by FX parent Disney and produced by FX Productions. The animated spy comedy features a voice cast that includes H. Jon Benjamin, Aisha Tyler, Judy Greer, Chris Parnell, Amber Nash, Reed and Lucky Yates. Archer bid farewell to its late star Jessica Walter in its season 12 finale.

Production is already under way on the 14th season.

Archer joins the previously announced 16th season of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia on FX/FXX this summer. Animated series traditionally take longer to produce and have scripts written far in advance to allow time for the animation process. Several networks and streamers have been bulking up on animation ahead of the ongoing Writers Guild of America strike, with FX/FXX now populating its summer with its two staples.

Other summer premiere dates announced Monday are below:

• What We Do in the Shadows season five returns July 13 at 10 p.m. with two episodes.

• Justified: City Primeval debuts July 18 with two episodes at 10 p.m.

• Reservation Dogs season three arrives Aug. 2 exclusively on Hulu.

They join Sunny, The Full Monty (all episodes on Hulu on June 14) and season two of the award-winning The Bear, with all 10 episodes launching on Hulu on June 22.

Here is the new teaser for the return of Justified: