‘Breeders’ Renewed for Season 4 at FX

FX’s Breeders will continue to reproduce into a fourth season.

The comedy starring Martin Freeman and Daisy Haggard earned a renewal from FX a day after its third season concluded. The show is also about to add more international viewers as it becomes available on Star+ in Latin America and Disney+ under the Star banner elsewhere in the world. It streams on Hulu in the United States and airs on Sky One in the U.K.

“Breeders has given us the special opportunity to watch the Worsley family grow with each season and FX is thrilled to order a fourth season that will bring the next chapter of this hilarious yet brutally honest take on being a parent in today’s world,” said Nick Grad, president original programming at FX. “Our thanks to creators Simon Blackwell, Chris Addison and Martin Freeman, the entire creative team, Daisy and the cast, the crew and everyone at Avalon, FX Productions and Sky. Their efforts are what guide and sustain Breeders, and we are happy to be part of that extended family.”

Season three dealt with the fallout from the Worsleys’ teenage son, Luke (Alex Eastwood), punching his dad, Paul (Freeman). After Paul moves out and stays with mother-in-law Leah (Stella Gonet), he discovers a simpler life has some appeal. Ally (Haggard), meanwhile, has to deal with a newly adolescent Ava (Eve Prenelle).

Blackwell, Addison and Freeman created Breeders, with Blackwell (Veep, The Thick of It) serving as showrunner. They executive produce with Richard Allen-Turner, Rob Aslett, David Martin, Jon Thoday, Toby Welch and Michael Wiggs.

Sky Studios director of comedy Jon Mountague and commissioning editor Tilusha Ghelani commissioned the series for Zai Bennett, managing director of content at Sky UK and Grad.