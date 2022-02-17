‘Fargo’ Scores Fifth Season at FX

FX is booking a return trip to Fargo.

The Disney-owned cable outlet has picked up a second season of creator Noah Hawley’s anthology series. The renewal comes almost 15 months after season four concluded; casting and a premiere date are still to come.

The long break between seasons isn’t unusual for Fargo: Following its debut in 2014, each subsequent season has had a gap of at least a year. Due in part to the pandemic, season four came more than three years after the third season concluded.

“The gap between each season is longer and longer, which I’m not sure [producer] MGM is excited about,” Hawley told The Hollywood Reporter’s TV’s Top 5 podcast ahead of season four’s premiere in September 2020. “But FX never really pressured me.”

The fifth season will be set in 2019, in keeping with a pattern of seasons set in the recent past alternating with ones that take place further back in time. Per FX, it will tackle the following questions: “When is a kidnapping not a kidnapping, and what if your wife isn’t yours?”

“Noah and [executive producer] Warren [Littlefield] have delighted and inspired fans through four brilliant chapters of Fargo, and we’re thrilled to announce with our partners at MGM a new chapter of what has become one of TV’s best and most acclaimed series,” said FX Entertainment president Eric Schrier.

Added Michael Wright, president scripted television at MGM, “Noah Hawley is a masterful storyteller who has successfully created four wholly original seasons of one of the most brilliant series on television. We cannot wait to see his vision for season five come to life with our partners at FX.”

MGM Television and FX Productions produce Fargo, with MGM as lead studio. Hawley writes, directs and serves as showrunner and executive produces via his 26 Keys production company. Littlefield exec produces via his Littlefield Company; Joel and Ethan Coen, whose 1996 film serves as the basis for the series, and Steve Stark of Toluca Pictures are also EPs.