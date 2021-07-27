FX Extends ‘New York Times Presents’ Doc Series

FX and The New York Times are extending their relationship.

The Disney-owned cable outlet has ordered additional documentary films that will air under the New York Times Presents banner (just how many films hasn’t been determined yet). The pickup comes as one of the films in the series, Framing Britney Spears, is nominated for two Primetime Emmy Awards and a Television Critics Association Award. Another title, The Killing of Breonna Taylor, won an NAACP Image Award earlier this year.

“The New York Times Presents continues to deliver some of the most compelling and timely news and feature documentaries on television, typified by the outstanding work on Framing Britney Spears and The Killing of Breonna Taylor,” said Nick Grad, president original programming at FX. “Each individual film reflects the expertise of the reporters and filmmakers, and FX’s commitment to fully exploring these and future stories with The New York Times, [producer] Left/Right and the rest of the creative team.”

Said executive producer and showrunner Mary Robertson, “We are enormously proud of this collaboration, and are honored to continue to marry rigorous New York Times journalism with best-in-class documentary filmmaking.”

The next entry in the series is slated for September: Move Fast and Vape Things will examine e-cigarette maker Juul, which was sold as a way to help people kick their cigarette habit but has been accused of targeting younger consumers with a nicotine-heavy product.

“The New York Times is thrilled to continue our partnership with FX,” said executive producer Jason Stallman. “Their savvy, creative team has been invaluable in helping our newsroom expand its documentary ambitions. Our goals and mission are aligned in creating films that are truly distinctive, surprising viewers with new perspectives and bringing them stories that have impact across the world.”

The Times and Left/Right, a Red Arrow Studios company, produce The New York Times Presents. Ken Druckerman, Banks Tarver, Robertson, Stallman, Sam Dolnick and Stephanie Preis executive produce.