‘Snowfall’ Renewed for Sixth and Final Season at FX

FX will bring its drama series Snowfall to a close in 2023.

The Disney-owned cable outlet has renewed Snowfall for a sixth and final season to air next year. The announcement comes as the show’s fifth season — currently the most watched drama on FX — enters its home stretch, with the finale set for April 20.

Co-created by the late John Singleton, Eric Amadio and Dave Andron, the series chronicles how crack cocaine became a key part of the drug trade in the 1980s, focusing on a young dealer (Damson Idris) in South Los Angeles.

“FX first partnered with legendary writer/director John Singleton and the rest of the creative team six years ago to pursue their vision for an ambitious, powerful drama about the explosion of the crack epidemic of the early 80s,” said Nick Grad, president original programming at FX. “Today, as the fifth season of Snowfall reaches new heights of acclaim and viewership, there is no question that this series has become an FX classic drama. We are thrilled to order a sixth season that will enable Dave Andron, Walter Mosley, and the rest of the producers to bring Snowfall to a climatic finale showcasing the brilliance of everyone involved, from the stellar cast led by Damson Idris, to the writers, directors, artists and crew.”

Said Andron, who serves as showrunner, “To tell a story worth telling, with creative partners you respect and admire, at a network that supports you throughout and allows you to end on your terms. That’s the dream. I am so grateful to everyone at FX from John Landgraf on down and to the entire Snowfall family for helping us get there. If only John Singleton could be with us for the end.”

Season five of Snowfall is set in 1986, when Franklin Saint (Idris) and his family have become rich beyond their dreams and are on the verge of having everything they’ve ever wanted — just as the ground starts to fall out from under them as crack becomes a national story and target of law enforcement.

“I couldn’t imagine telling this story anywhere but at FX,” said Idris, who’s also a producer of Snowfall. “I’m incredibly proud of the history we have all made. Especially the impact Snowfall has had on the culture. Very rarely does a TV show get to the sixth season mark, and saying goodbye to Franklin Saint will be heartbreaking. But the family and relationships I’ve made on this journey will last a lifetime. I know John Singleton is looking down smiling proud.”

Singleton, Andron, Thomas Schlamme, Amadio, Michael London, Trevor Engelson, Leonard Chang, Walter Mosley and Julie DeJoie executive produce Snowfall, with Idris serving as producer. The series comes from FX Productions.