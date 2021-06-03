FX Summer Premiere Dates Include Two ‘American Horror Story’ Shows

FX has revealed its summer and fall premiere dates and it has the cable network going full blast with a strong slate of programming that includes several long-awaited titles.

The lineup includes two American Horror Story projects, along with the long-delayed Impeachment: American Crime Story, the likewise delayed Y: The Last Man drama series, Archer season 12, What We Do in the Shadows season three, and more.

Here’s the full rundown:

July 15: American Horror Stories: Seven-episode limited series spinoff on FX on Hulu. It’s a weekly anthology series from Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk that will feature a different horror story each episode.

Aug. 9: Reservation Dogs on FX on Hulu. It’s a new half-hour comedy series that “follows the exploits of four Indigenous teenagers in rural Oklahoma who steal, rob and save in order to get to the exotic, mysterious and faraway land of California.” It’s from executive producers Sterlin Harjo and Taika Waititi.

Aug. 25: American Horror Story: Double Feature on FX and streaming the next day on Hulu. No other details about his heavily anticipated return.

Aug. 25: Archer season 12 on FXX. Will consist of eight episodes. “This season, Archer and gang face a new threat: a spy conglomerate known as IIA (International Intelligence Agency). With a limited number of spy jobs up for grabs, can the Agency compete against the soulless vultures of IIA, or will our mom-and-pop spy agency be the next to get swallowed alive?”

Sept. 2: What We Do in the Shadows season three on FX and streaming next day on Hulu. Description: “After the shocking season two finale, we find the housemates in a panic about what to do with Guillermo after discovering that he is a vampire killer. This season, the vampires are elevated to a new level of power and will encounter the vampire from which all vampires have descended, a tempting Siren, gargoyles, werewolf kickball, Atlantic City casinos, wellness cults, ex-girlfriends, gyms and supernatural curiosities galore. Plus, Colin Robinson is turning 100. And Nandor, faced with his own eternal-life crisis, tries to inject his life with more meaning.”

Sept. 7. Impeachment: American Crime Story on FX. Tackles the Bill Clinton impeachment scandal and “unravels the national crisis that swept up Paula Jones (Annaleigh Ashford), Monica Lewinsky (Beanie Feldstein) and Linda Tripp (Sarah Paulson) as principal characters in the country’s first impeachment proceedings in over a century.” The third American Crime Story season was previously delayed until after the 2020 election amid media concerns about it impacting voters, with the network citing creator Murphy’s busy schedule as the reason for the pushback.

Sept. 13: Y: The Last Man Debuts on FX on Hulu. “A drama series based on DC Comics’ acclaimed series of the same name by Brian K. Vaughan and Pia Guerra, Y: The Last Man traverses a post-apocalyptic world in which a cataclysmic event decimates every mammal with a Y chromosome but for one cisgender man and his pet monkey. The series follows the survivors in this new world as they struggle with their efforts to restore what was lost and the opportunity to build something better.” Stars Diane Lane, Ashley Romans, Ben Schnetzer, Olivia Thirlby, Amber Tamblyn and more. Eliza Clark serves as showrunner and executive producer,

Sept. 16: Untitled B.J. Novak Anthology Series on FX on Hulu. The Office actor’s untitled series is described as “a daring and ambitious new half-hour anthology series about people figuring out timeless moral questions in unprecedented times. Choosing art instead of argument to engage with the most relevant issues of our times, it’s sure to be a conversation starter. Hosted by Novak, alongside an exceptional roster of next generation talent as his guest collaborators, each standalone episode explores the biggest questions of our modern era. Gun control, identity, social justice, sex, capitalism, revenge, love, fame, social media – no topic is off limits.”