FX Restaurant Comedy ‘The Bear’ Lands Series Pickup

FX has picked up a half-hour comedy called The Bear, starring Shameless alum Jeremy Allen White, to series.

The show from writer Christopher Storer (Ramy, Eighth Grade) centers on a young chef (White) who returns to Chicago to run his family’s restaurant. The FX Productions series also stars Ebon Moss-Bachrach (NOS4A2, Girls), Ayo Edebiri (Big Mouth), Lionel Boyce (Hap and Leonard), Abby Elliott (Indebted, SNL) and Liza Colón-Zayas (In Treatment). Edwin Gibson and Matty Matheson will recur.

Joanna Calo (Bojack Horseman) executive produces with Atlanta‘s Hiro Murai (who has a first-look deal at FX) and his Super Frog partner Nate Matteson, Storer and Josh Senior. Matheson is a consulting producer.

“The Bear delivers thanks to the ferocious performances of Jeremy Allen White and fellow cast members Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Ayo Edebiri, Lionel Boyce, Abby Elliott, Liza Colón-Zayas, Edwin Gibson and Matty Matheson,” said Nick Grad, president original programming at FX. “The series gets off to a fantastic start in the pilot and we know this creative team including Hiro, Nate and Joanna has the comedy chops and producing experience to deliver the latest in a storied line of FX comedies.”

Said Calo, “We are so grateful to FX and overjoyed we get to tell more stories from this world. And while this cast is talented enough to make standing silently in an empty space riveting, we can’t wait to get to work in the writers room.”

The Bear, which is slated to premiere next year, marks a return to a Chicago setting for White, who played Lip Gallagher for 11 seasons on the Windy City-set (and filmed) Shameless. FX ordered a pilot for the show in March and set the cast in May.