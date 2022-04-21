‘WandaVision,’ ‘Alien’ Scribe Bobak Esfarjani Inks FX Productions Overall Deal

FX is cementing its relationship with writer Bobak Esfarjani, who’s working on two projects for the cabler.

Esfarjani (WandaVision) has signed an overall deal with FX Productions. Under the deal, he’ll continue to work as a writer and supervising producer on FX’s forthcoming Kindred and Alien series while also developing new projects.

“Bobak has greatly contributed to FX’s upcoming Kindred and Alien and now, under this agreement, he will be able to apply his considerable talents to other FX series while developing original content that draws on his vision as a writer and creator,” said Kate Lambert, executive vp original programming at FX.

Said Esfarjani, “I’m thrilled to expand my relationship with the amazing team at FX. They consistently produce the highest level of quality material, and I can’t wait for what’s next.”

Kindred is based on Octavia E. Butler’s influential 1979 novel and centers on a young Black woman (Mallori Johnson) in Los Angeles who finds herself pulled back and forth in time. Branden Jacobs-Jenkins (Watchmen) is the showrunner.

Fargo showrunner Noah Hawley is behind the Alien series, which is set on Earth and takes place near the end of the 21st century — well before the events of Ridley Scott’s 1979 film.

Esfarjani earned a Writers Guild Award nomination as part of the WandaVision writing team. He has also worked as a writer and supervising producer on Manifest and penned episodes of Netflix’s Archive 81 and Syfy’s Helix. He is repped by APA, Echo Lake Entertainment and attorney Gregg Gellman.