FX’s Emma Corrin Murder Mystery Gets New Title, Premiere Date

Emma Corrin in “A Murder at the End of the World”

The FX-produced murder mystery starring Emma Corrin has a new title and a confirmed home.

The limited series, formerly titled Retreat, will now go by the name A Murder at the End of the World. It’s set to premiere in August on Hulu, FX’s Disney sibling; previous news about the show didn’t specify whether it would run exclusively on the streamer or start on the FX cable channel. FX has also released a first look at Corrin’s character, a Gen Z amateur sleuth and hacker named Darby Hart.

From The OA creators Brit Marling and Zal Batmanglij, A Murder at the End of the World centers on Darby, who’s one of several guests invited to a retreat by a reclusive billionaire, played by Clive Owen. When one of the other guests is found dead, Darby uses all of her skills to prove it was murder against a tide of competing interests and before the killer takes another life.

The cast also includes Harris Dickinson, Marling, Alice Braga, Joan Chen, Raúl Esparza, Jermaine Fowler, Ryan J. Haddad, Pegah Ferydoni, Javed Khan, Louis Cancelmi, Edoardo Ballerini, Britian Seibert, Christopher Gurr, Kellan Tetlow, Daniel Olson and Neal Huff.

FX Productions is behind the seven-episode mystery, which filmed primarily in Iceland (with additional shooting in Utah and New Jersey).

Marling and Batmanglij created and diriected the series. They executive produce with Andrea Sperling (Transparent), Melanie Marnich and Nicki Paluga.