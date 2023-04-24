Gabrielle Union to Topline Murder Mystery in the Works at Amazon

Gabrielle Union is set to be the prime suspect in a murder mystery at Amazon’s Prime Video.

The actress will star in and executive produce Pretty Little Wife, a thriller in the works from A+E Studios and Amazon Studios. It’s based on Darby Kane’s best-selling novel of the same name, with Meredith Lavender, Marcie Ulin and Kristen SaBerre adapting the book.

Pretty Little Wife is described as “a cat-and-mouse thriller with a pulpy edge and some sexy soap that centers around two brilliant — and very different — Black women: Lily (Union), the pretty little wife suspected of murdering her husband, and Ginny, the detective on the case. Upon entering each other’s lives, they begin to crack open each other’s facade to reveal what really lies beneath.”

The project is the latest book adaptation for Prime Video, which has recently put projects based on Catherine Ryan Howard’s 56 Days and Jennifer L. Armentrout’s From Blood and Ash novels into development. Several of the streamer’s biggest shows, including The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, Jack Ryan, The Wheel of Time and Reacher, also have books as their source material.

Union is coming off the third (and final) season of Truth Be Told at Apple TV+. The Being Mary Jane and Bring It On star’s recent credits also include Strange World, Disney+’s Cheaper by the Dozen and L.A.’s Finest.

Lavender and Ulin have worked together on a number of series, including The Flight Attendant and Nashville. SaBerre’s credits include Showtime’s The Good Lord Bird and 4400 at The CW. The three writers will executive produce with Union (via her I’ll Have Another Productions), Barry Jossen and Tana Jamieson of A+E Studios, and Range Media Partners.

Union is repped by CAA, Range Media Partners, attorneys Patti Felker and J.R. McGinnis and The Lede Company. Lavender and Ulin are with CAA, Range and Morris Yorn. SaBerre is repped by Paradigm, Grandview and Morris Yorn. Kane is with Sugar23 and Bradford Literary Agency.