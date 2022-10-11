‘Game of Thrones’ Actress Charlotte Hope to Play First South African Profiler in ‘Catch Me a Killer’

Game of Thrones and The Nun actress Charlotte Hope is set to appear as Micki Pistorius, South Africa’s first-ever serial-killer profiler, in Catch Me a Killer, a new true crime series from Germany’s Night Train Media and South Africa’s M-Net/Showmax.

Hope, who played Myranda in Game of Thrones and headlined Starz’s The Spanish Princess as Catherine of Aragon, will star in Catch Me a Killer, which is adapted from Pistorius’ memoir. Set in the mid-90s, the series traces Pistorius’ quest, as a newly-qualified forensic psychologist, to track down South Africa’s most feared killers at a time when the country was gripped by an epidemic of rising crime and mass murder.

“It is always a challenge and a privilege to recreate a real life character and Micki is no exception,” Hope said in a statement. “Micki herself told me that psychologists and actors have very similar psychometric profiles and it is such an honor to dive into the mind of this powerful and trailblazing woman, as she in turn dives into the minds of the many characters that bind this dark and fascinating world together.”

Shooting on the series has begun in Cape Town and will also film in Pretoria and other parts of rural South Africa.

Tracey Larcombe (Innocent) is directing the series, based on script by Amy Jephta (Barakat, Trackers) and Jess Ruston (Young Wallander, Around the World in 80 Days), adapted from Pistorius’ book. Simon Howley of CMAK Films is executive producing Catch Me a Killer together with Night Train Media’s Herbert L. Kloiber, Olivia Pahl and James Copp. Abacas Media Rights are handling international sales for the series, which will be presented to buyers at next week’s international television market MIPCOM in Cannes.

Night Train Media, set up by Kloiber in 2020 to finance, produce and distribute high-end international television series, is backed by private equity investor Serafin Group.

Catch Me a Killer will premiere on South Africa’s M-Net/Showmax next year.