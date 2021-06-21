‘Game of Thrones’ Hodor Actor Cast as a Pirate in New HBO Max Series

A fan-favorite actor from Game of Thrones has batten downed his next gig.

Kristian Nairn, who played Hodor on the fantasy drama, has been added to the cast of HBO Max’s pirate comedy Our Flag Means Death.

The actor-DJ has been cast as Wee John Feeney, a pirate on the show. Since ending his work on Thrones, Nairn also appeared in the films The Appearance and Robin Hood: The Rebellion.

The show has also cast five other actors for the series: Nathan Foad (Bloods), Samson Kayo (Truth Seekers), Rory Kinnear (Penny Dreadful), Con O’Neill (Chernobyl) and Vico Ortiz (Vida).

Our Flag Means Death stars Oscar winner Taika Waititi (The Thor: Ragnarok) as the feared pirate Blackbeard. Waititi will also direct the pilot and executive produce the project.

The story is loosely based on the true adventures of Stede Bonnet, “a pampered aristocrat who abandoned his life of privilege to become a pirate.” The project is from series creator and showrunner David Jenkins.