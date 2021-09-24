‘House of the Dragon’ Casts Graham McTavish, Jefferson Hall and 5 More Actors

The Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon is revealing more of its sprawling cast.

The HBO fantasy drama has announced seven more castmembers, including confirming the previously rumored casting of Scottish actor Graham McTavish, a veteran of Outlander and The Hobbit trilogy.

Also among the newly confirmed cast is British actor Jefferson Hall, who is playing two characters in the show: Lannister twins (presumably identical). This casting is all the more fun/confusing as Hall also had a minor role in Game of Thrones, playing Hugh of the Vale in two episodes (Hugh was a newly made knight who was quickly killed by Ser Gregor Clegane in season one).

The network also released role descriptions, revealing an assortment of Lannisters, Strongs and Westerlings populating this earlier timeline in Westeros.

Here’s the complete rundown with the official role descriptions from HBO.

Ryan Corr (Holding the Man) as Ser Harwin ‘Breakbones’ Strong — ‘Breakbones’, Harwin is said to be the strongest man in the Seven Kingdoms. Ser Harwin is the eldest son to Master of Laws Lyonel Strong and heir to Harrenhal.

Jefferson Hall (Vikings) as Lord Jason Lannister — the Lord of Casterly Rock and twin to Ser Tyland Lannister.

Jefferson Hall as Tyland Lannister — a crafty and calculating politician, twin to Lord Jason Lannister.

David Horovitch (Miss Marple) as Grand Maester Mellos — a voice of reason and trusted advisor to King Viserys.

Graham McTavish (Outlander) as Ser Harrold Westerling — Ser Harrold has served in the Kingsguard since the days of King Jaehaerys; he is a paragon of chivalry and honor.

Matthew Needham (Chernobyl) as Larys Strong — younger son of Master of Laws Lyonel Strong, brought to court by his father.

Bill Paterson (Fleabag) as Lord Lyman Beesbury — Lord of Honeyholt and Master of Coin on King Viserys’s small council.

Gavin Spokes (Hamilton) as Lord Lyonel Strong — Master of Laws to King Viserys and Lord of Harrenhal.

Plus, here’s the list of previously announced castmembers and official descriptions:

Paddy Considine as King Viserys Targaryen, chosen by the lords of Westeros to succeed the Old King, Jaehaerys Targaryen, at the Great Council at Harrenhal. A warm, kind and decent man, Viserys only wishes to carry forward his grandfather’s legacy. But good men do not necessarily make for great kings.

Olivia Cooke as Alicent Hightower, the daughter of Otto Hightower, the Hand of the King and the most comely woman in the Seven Kingdoms. She was raised in the Red Keep, close to the king and his innermost circle; she possesses both a courtly grace and a keen political acumen.

Emma D’Arcy as Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen, the king’s first-born child, she is of pure Valyrian blood, and she is a dragonrider. Many would say that Rhaenyra was born with everything — but she was not born a man.

Matt Smith as Prince Daemon Targaryen, younger brother to King Viserys and heir to the throne. A peerless warrior and a dragonrider, Daemon possesses the true blood of the dragon. But it is said that whenever a Targaryen is born, the gods toss a coin in the air.

Steve Toussaint as Lord Corlys Velaryon, “The Sea Snake” — Lord of House Velaryon, a Valyrian bloodline as old as House Targaryen. As “The Sea Snake,” the most famed nautical adventurer in the history of Westeros, Lord Corlys built his house into a powerful seat that is even richer than the Lannisters and that claims the largest navy in the world.

Rhys Ifans as Otto Hightower — The Hand of the King, Ser Otto loyally and faithfully serves both his king and his realm. As the Hand sees it, the greatest threat to the realm is the king’s brother, Daemon, and his position as heir to the throne.

Eve Best as Princess Rhaenys Velaryon — A dragonrider and wife to Lord Corlys Velaryon, “The Queen Who Never Was” was passed over as heir to the throne at the Great Council because the realm favored her cousin, Viserys, simply for being male.

Sonoya Mizuno as Mysaria — Mysaria came to Westeros with nothing, sold more times than she can recall. She could have wilted but instead she rose to become the most trusted — and most unlikely — ally of Prince Daemon Targaryen, the heir to the throne.

Fabien Frankel as Ser Criston Cole, of Dornish descent, the common-born son of the steward to the Lord of Blackhaven. Cole has no claim to land or titles; all he has to his name is his honor and his preternatural skill with a sword.

House of the Dragon tells the story of House Targaryen and is set roughly 200 years before the events in Game of Thrones. It’s currently in production in the U.K. with showrunners Ryan Condal and Miguel Sapochnik. It’s slated for a 2022 release.