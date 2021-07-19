‘Game of Thrones’ Prequel ‘House of the Dragon’ Pauses Production Due to COVID Exposure

Game of Thrones prequel The House of the Dragon has paused production in the UK for two days due to an exposure to COVID-19 involving a Zone A individual among the cast and crew.



“As part of the rigorous testing implemented for all production employees, a Zone A production member on House of the Dragon tested positive for COVID-19. In compliance with industry guidelines, the production member is in isolation, and close contacts will be required to quarantine,” HBO said in a statement obtained by The Hollywood Reporter.

Production will resume on Wednesday after a two-day pause. The series stars Matt Smith as Prince Daemon Targaryen and Emma D’Arcy as Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen, Steve Toussaint as Lord Corlys Velaryon (also known as the Sea Snake), and Olivia Cooke as Alicent Hightower and Rhys Ifans as Otto Hightower.

House of the Dragon tells the story of the Targaryen family in Westeros and is set 300 years before the events in Game of Thrones. The drama is from co-showrunners Ryan Condal (Colony) and Miguel Sapochnik (Game of Thrones), and executive producer and saga author George R.R. Martin.

The production pause comes amid virus fears surging in the UK as the country ends most remaining COVID-19 restrictions, including mask mandates.

House of the Dragon is one of six GoT-related prequel projects in the works at HBO, as well as a stage show in development for Broadway/West End that will feature new actors playing iconic characters from the original series.

House of the Dragon premieres in 2022.